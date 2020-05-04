Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Leaks & Worrying 'Gang Rape Comments' by Delhi Teenage Boys Is a Grim Reminder of Mumbai IB School Students Talking About 'Raping' Classmate

Group Chat (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Pic used for representational purposes only

Just recently, some worrying screenshots from a boys Instagram group were leaked causing outrage on social media. The online group of teenage boys called the 'Bois Locker Room', has been accused of glorifying "gang rape" and casually talking about sexually assaulting their female classmate, by a Twitter user from Delhi. Many other Twitter users have identified the group member and also called them out. Netizens have been urging police intervention in this matter. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

However, is it the first time something like this has happened? No. Many private Snapchat and Instagram chat groups have been accused of making "gang rape" comments and even circulating morphed images or deep nudes of teenage girls in the past. Last year, in the month of December, shocking chats surfaced from a top-ranked International Baccalaureate (IB) school in Mumbai. Eight students from the school, aged between 13 and 14 were suspended for using sexually explicit and violent language in context to their female classmates on Whatsapp. Mumbai Shocker: Top IB School Students Talk About 'Raping' Classmate, Refer Girls as 'Trash' in Awful Whatsapp Chats.

According to the reports, the chat included derogatory words like "gang bang" and "rape". Terms like "gays" and "lesbians" were used by them for their classmates to make a mockery. Girls were called "trash" and usage of extreme violent language was found in those chats. A boy was also quoted saying this about his female classmate: "Then one night we just go and b*ng her."

But how can such incidents be capped? And how serious is the matter, given the accused is usually a teenager? While most of the times case like these create an outrage online, but some also try to trivialise it as mere harmless chats, quite common in most boys' group. Cases like these can take a serious turn in no time. Moreover, it is not unheard of for teenagers to be involved in major sexual assault cases.

Is there a line one can draw between casual talks between friends to chats that could be threatening in all seriousness? Also, how can one be sure that chats like these won't materialise in the future? Well, netizens are currently urging the police to intervene and look into the matter. It is important to also check the authenticity of the chat screenshots going viral on social media.