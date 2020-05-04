Bois Locker Room: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police & Instagram, Asks For FIR Copy & Details of Accused

Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenagers Glorifying Gang Rape Busted (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 4: A day after chats of Instagram group with the name "Bois Locker Room" came to light, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognisance of the incident. The DCW chairperson DCW issued notice to Instagram and Delhi police. The commission asked the Delhi police to provide a copy of the FIR and details of the accused arrested in the matter by May 8.

The DCW in its notice said that if no-arrest has been made in the case, then the police should give the reason for the same. The notice read, “Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the commission latest by 08.05.2020." The commission said that it was a serious matter wherein an open media platform is being used for illegal activities.

In its notice to Instagram, the DCW asked the social media platform to provide details of the administrators of the group, including email ID, IP address and location. The commission also demanded proof whether the social media platform has forwarded the matter to Delhi police. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

Copy of The Notice Issued bu DCW:

Breaking - DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

The chats of “Bois Locker Room” was shared by a Delhi Twitter user recently. In the chats, the accused talk about "gang-raping girls". The screenshot attached by the Twitter user shows a boy convincing the others to gang rape a girl. The boys of the group aged between17-19 years. The Twitter user revealed that 2 of the boys from the group are from her school.

According to reports, when women threatened to take action against the members of the group, some allegedly issued rape threats. The members of the groups also threatened to leak their nude images. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has taken cognisance of the matter and started the probe.