Hyderabad, March 16: The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday penalised online aggregator BookMyShow and theatre chain PVR Cinemas. The online aggregator and the theatre chain were penalised for levying “internet handling charges” on consumers. The Hyderabad court also called it "unfair". The verdict was ruled while hearing a petition filed by Hyderabad resident Vijay Gopal.

Gopal, who is a Right to Information (RTI) activist and is also the president of the “Forum Against Corruption”, moved the consumer rights court in 2019. He moved the court against “internet handling charges” levied on the ticket price by online ticket booking platforms. The court levied a penalty of Rs 5,000 each on BookMyShow and PVR Cinemas. PVR Reports Loss of Rs 49 Crore in Oct-Dec Quarter.

Vijay Kumar's Reaction on The Judgment:

RT . Here are the specifics of Hyderabad Consumer R Order, pronounced on 12th March 2021: @FACHyderabad @bookmyshow. The stand of @GoI_MeitY in the court was extremely irresponsible and ridiculous. After checking, I shall appeal against 6/- being allowed also. @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/fXO0cECzVy — VijayGopal (@VijayGopal_) March 15, 2021

The issue of this judgement is applicable to all those who provide service as aggregators. you collecting charges is illegal. Please stop @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies @CPHydCity @IndiGo6E @goibibo and all such aggregators and stop harassing consumers. — VijayGopal (@VijayGopal_) March 15, 2021

According to reports, BookMyShow and PVR Cinemas will also have to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to Gopal and an additional cost of Rs 1,000 as litigation costs. The court directed the online aggregator and the theatre chain to not levy an extra fee amounting to more than Rs six. Notably, the cap of Rs six was imposed as per rules in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and also according to facilitation charges laid down by Section 6A of The IT Act, 2000. ’BookMyShow in Collaboration with Fast&Up Organised an Online #StayFitIndiaChallenge Featuring Sonali Swami, Olly Esse, Kuldeep Shashi & More

“BookMyShow is examining the order from the Consumer Forum and will follow the due process of law. BookMyShow always has and will continue to abide by the law of the land and will respond at the appropriate forum, wherever required,” reported The News Minute quoting a BookMyShow official as saying.

Gopal had filed a complaint against both the firm s in 2019. The RTI activist had also approached the Reserve Bank of India and the Department of Information Technology. He said that it was unfortunate that the portals were fined only Rs 5,000 for 20 years of wrongful gains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).