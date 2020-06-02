BookMyShow in Collaboration with Fast&Up Organised an Online #StayFitIndiaChallenge Featuring Sonali Swami, Olly Esse, Kuldeep Shashi & More

Stay Fit India Challenge (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 2: Online ticketing platform BookMyShow in collaboration with fitness brand Fast&Up held an online challenge called #StayFitIndiaChallenge that featured national athletes like Sonali Swami, Olly Esse, Kuldeep Shashi and Arunava Bhattacharya. The challenge, which concluded its third phase on Monday, held classes in over 10 fitness disciplines including functional training, pilates, yoga, zumba, calisthenics, bodyweight training, crossfit and strength and conditioning, among others. The initiative was intended to build accessibility where netizens got tips on exercises, diet and insight into their workout routine while providing them with fitness goals and challenges. Latest News | BookMyShow Lays Off, Furloughs 270 Employees.

"We are thrilled to conduct this initiative with BookMyShow to make athletes and netizens come together to stay motivated to be fit during these challenging times. With this engagement series, we hope to engage more people in a fun way to build their immunity via innovative home fitness regimes. At Fast&Up, we have some of the best athletes and sportspersons who can guide the BookMyShow patrons with their expertise on fitness and nutrition," Varun Khanna, Co-Founder, Fast&Up said.

"This pandemic has had us at BookMyShow asking patrons to stay in and stay safe as we put together a host of virtual entertainment offerings for them. With the lockdown disturbing the otherwise fixed schedules of fitness enthusiasts, fitness became a natural extension of what our consumers sought from us pushing us to create the #StayFitIndiaChallenge series which endeavours to aid people while they shed their worries and some extra kilos from the comfort of their homes," Albert Almeida, COO Live Entertainment, BookMyShow said.