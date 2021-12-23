The Kejriwal government's Business Blasters programme is writing a new chapter in the empowerment of Delhi's girl students in government schools. Girls are starting their own businesses with government seed money and becoming self-sufficient. Self-assured girls are not only changing their own lives, but their mothers' as well.

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met with some of these girl students in class 11 at a government school. Many students were moved to tears after meeting the Deputy Chief Minister. Manish Sisodia heard about the female students' entrepreneurial experiences. During this time, the Deputy Chief Minister wished the female students success in their future endeavours.

Manish Sisodia paid a visit to the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Pushp Vihar on Wednesday, where he interacted with class XI girls and heard about their experiences with business blasters. The girls told the Deputy Chief Minister about their experiences. It gives me and the Delhi Government great pride to see so many empowered girls sitting in front of me and talking about some serious business ideas, said Shri Manish Sisodia on Wednesday while interacting with students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), M B Road, Pushp Vihar.

Deputy CM was on a routine inspection and went to meet with students. Today, the major issue in this country is that every student is studying to get a good job rather than being a "job creator," which is why the Delhi Government has implemented the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in all of its government schools.

Riya earned a profit of Rs 10k in 2 months from seed money of Rs 2k, by selling masks

Riya, a grade 11 student at GGSSS, started a Masks business with Rs 2000 in seed money. She brought the comfortable cloth from the wholesale market and spoke with a nearby tailor who didn't have much work during COVID. "I asked him if he wanted to work with me, and he immediately said yes, because he needed work to stay afloat," Riya explained to the Deputy CM.

In just two months, she made a profit of Rs 10,000 and established herself as a service provider.

Khushi and Lisa earned a profit of Rs 5k from seed money of Rs 4k

Two other Class 11 students, Khushi and Lisa Raymond, started their bakery business with Rs 4000 in seed money and collaborated with local women who were good cooks.

These housewives learned a new skill, baking, and Khushi and Lisa began taking orders for them during the holiday season. They made a profit of Rs 5,000 after paying the bakers or housewives. They also conduct their business online.

If I had been in a private school, my friend and I might have missed out on this opportunity, said Khushi, while thanking the Deputy CM for completely changing society's perception of government schools.

Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum changed the mindset of my father towards business, now I am a seller on Amazon and Flipkart

Akriti Singh, a grade 11 student, shared that EMC has not only empowered students to think of a business idea and make it a reality, but it has also helped them change their parents' mindsets toward having a business and certain hobbies like painting that can help them earn.

My father, an engineer, had lost his job during COVID, and our financial situation was dire. So, with a seed capital of Rs 2000, I began buying and collecting waste jars, cans, sauce bottles, and so on. I began painting them and selling them on websites such as Flipkart and Amazon. I made a Rs 12,000 profit in two months during the festive season of Diwali and Christmas. After painting, the bottle purchased for Rs 10 was sold for Rs 900. She said that now her father is happy with the idea of her continuing painting alongside studies as well as doing the business.

Students got emotional to see their inspiration in front of them

Vanshika started a clothing business in which she resells clothes she collected from various sources. "We collect clothes from various sources, refurbish them, and sell them to people who cannot afford high-priced clothing," Vanshika explained to the Deputy CM.

The project began with a seed capital of Rs 8,000, and they made a good profit from it.

Standing in front of the Deputy CM moved her to tears, and she said, "I am just so happy that I am unable to control my emotions after seeing my inspiration in front of me."

Another student, Naina Suryavanshi, who works in the henna design business, stated, "Every day when I come home from school, my parents ask me, what have you done today?" On other days, I had nothing to say, but today I will tell them that I met my inspiration, Mr Manish Sisodia.

I started coaching for underprivileged students and now my students have become teaches too

Zainab informed Dy CM that her parents and family members advised her that because she is good in school, she should tutor students. As a result, she began tutoring children in my neighbourhood. When she went to Allahabad for COVID, I learned that one of my students had begun tutoring other children in her area. It gave her a sense of accomplishment. She was pleased that I had the opportunity to make a difference in someone's life.

She said that she wants to be a teacher and open a coaching centre for students from low-income families. All of this assurance stems from the changes taking place in Delhi's education systems and school curricula.

