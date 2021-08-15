Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at Secretariat Building on Independence Day, announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in Delhi Govt Schools from September 27 as a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Our curriculum teaches Physics, Chemistry but not patriotism. This 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' will instil patriotic values in our children: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

