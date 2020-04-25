Can Smart Wallets Minimise Low Battery Anxiety? Vince Tome Shares Three Reasons Why Travellers Must Carry One

Luxé Smart Wallet (Photo Credit: File Image)

You’re at the airport, and you keep looking down at your phone. You only have a sliver of battery left, and you left your charger in your checked luggage. How will you call an Uber to get home? Your palms get sweaty and you’re breathing heavily.

Has this ever happened to you? If so, entrepreneur Vince Tome has the perfect product for you: the Luxé Smart Wallet from his Vincenzo Collection. He creates quality designer accessories for the company and has worked with high-end influencers like Jeremy Cash of the Arizona Cardinals, Jacob Hollister of the New England Patriots, and former Playboy model Viviana Castrillon.

Tome truly believes in smart wallets and thinks they can do a great deal to help anyone from a mom who’s obsessed with Candy Crush to a business traveler who needs to respond to emails.

Smart wallets work as both wallets and phone power banks. Unlike bulky power banks that are difficult to carry around, especially if you’re not carrying a bag, the wallet is convenient and can fit into your pocket.

"You don’t have to worry about your phone petering out on you at the airport anymore," Tome said. "You can use your phone on the flight instead of sitting quietly - bored and anxious – just to save battery life."

The Luxé Smart Wallet is also very fashionable. You don’t have to carry around a huge ugly wallet anymore, which can be cumbersome and embarrassing. Tome’s Smart Wallet is made of synthetic, vegan materials that look like leather, and it’s compact and sleek so your cash and credit cards fit perfectly.

"We don’t want the smart wallet to create a bulge in anyone’s back pocket or take up all the room in their purse," Vince said. "Smart wallets have such impressive technology that you should be able to excitedly share it with the world."

In addition, smart wallets charge your phone more quickly than other chargers. The Luxé Smart Wallet has a 4,000 mAh battery that will charge your phone in a snap.

"We don’t want you to have to walk around with your phone hooked up to your wallet for an hour," Tome said. "We built the wallet so that it could charge your Android or iPhone, as soon as possible, so you can get on with your travels."

If you frequently travel for business or pleasure, a smart wallet like Tome’s can be a lifesaver. It will help you with anxiety and make sure you catch your flight or your ride on time!

Sources: https://www.instagram.com/vince_tome/?hl=en