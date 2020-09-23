WHAT IS YEARNCLASSIC FINANCE?

YearnClassic Finance is a blockchain agnostic decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator platform that supports DeFi projects deployed on Ethereum blockchain, Binance smart chain etc., focusing on simplicity, user experience, privacy and global adoption.

As a Defi aggregator platform, YearnClassic is providing a classical way to optimally earn yield on assets. Its governance underline token is called YearnClassic (YFIC) token.

According to the information on their website, https://yficlassic.finance ​ / they have the following promises; provides best way to earn optimal interest rate on assets for its users autonomously: simplification of earning process: enables community voting for fairness and equity: guaranteed privacy and anonymous transactions: and lastly brings Defi protocols to everyone through their series of product offerings.

As a fork of yearn.finance with improvements, their primary focus is on simplicity, user experience, privacy and global adoption.

YearnClassic has the following series of core products; Vault, Earn, Zap, Insure, SmartWallet for effective management of assets, and more to be announced later.

Some of the best Defi protocols they would be supporting are; Compound, Unisawp, Synthetix, Fulcrum, dYdX, Aave, Nuo, Balancer, Curve, and many others.

YEARNCLASSIC (YFIC) TOKEN PRESALE IS LIVE ON BOUNCE.FINANCE PLATFORM

For the purpose of developing a robust yearnclassic platform, and most importantly to encourage early investors and supporters, the yearnclassic team has decided to organize a presale of YearnClassic (YFIC) token.

For smooth and secure participations, the yearnclassic team has organized to sell the presale on bounce.finance​ ,​ a decentralized auction platform that introduces competitiveness in token swapping.

ABOUT YFIC TOKEN PRESALE

There will be three (3) ROUNDS for the presale.

The launch date for the first ROUND 1 presale is scheduled for September 20th 10:00 (UTC+8).

Dates for subsequent​ rounds (ROUND 2 and ROUND 3) will be announced immediately after ROUND 1 public presale is sold out.

DETAIL OF YEARNCLASSIC (YFIC) PRESALE

Token Delivery

YearnClassic Token (YFIC) will be distributed immediately after contribution through bounce.finance​ .​

Reminder

Do not buy from any other source apart from the source and the link we have provided on our website and all our social media platforms. Use the following information below to participate in YearnClassic (YFIC) Presale; ● Download and install your Metamask wallet or get​ WalletConnect.

Direct link to join presale:

https://bounce.finance/join/swap/2485

Pool Name: YearnClassic ​

​ Pool ID: 2485​Token Contract Address:

0x704135ECBb0BEA17FD3DAad8E3583ccC6f6f7f0E

Token Specification

Token Name: YearnClassic

Token Ticker: YFIC

Total Supply: 1,000,000 YFIC

Available for Presale: 40% of total supply

ROUND 1

200,000 YFIC will be distributed on this round

Token price: 1 ETH = 80 YFIC​

Minimal purchase: 0.05 ETH

Start: 10:00 UTC+8 ​ September 20th, 2020​

Ends: 24​ hours from start date, or when YFIC token is sold out.

ROUND 2

100,000 YFIC will be distributed on this round

Token price: 1​ ETH = 75 YFIC

Minimal purchase: 0.05 ETH

Start: Immediately ROUND 1 ends.​

ROUND 3

100,000 YFIC will be distributed on this round

Token price: 1 ETH = 70 YFIC

Minimal purchase: 0.05 ETH

Start: Immediately ROUND 2 ends​

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PRESALE ON BOUNCE.FINANCE PLATFORM

Download first your Metamask wallet or get WalletConnect. Go to finance​ and connect your Metamask wallet via extension or WalletConnect. Use this direct link to join YearnClassic (YFIC) Presale: https://bounce.finance/join/swap/2485 Or enter a Pool ID (2485)​ or Pool​ name (YearnClassic​ )​ on finance​ homepage. When the pool sale starts, send your ETH to swap for YearnClassic (YFIC) Presale tokens, the number of YFIC tokens you receive will be based on the swap level of the current pool. Make sure you properly check YearnClassic (YFIC) token’s Contract address, or Pool name or Pool ID to avoid scams. The swap will be successful if the accumulative ETH amount sent is below the Bounce​ level of​ the pool. When the Bounce​ level is​ reached, any ETH sent will bounce (sent back to the user). The fixed swap level makes sure that the swap price in a pool stays the same during the live time of that specific pool. YearnClassic (YFIC) tokens will be sent to users’ wallets immediately after the swap has been executed successfully. Make sure you have some ETH in your wallet to pay for transaction fees. If you need any further assistance, telegram admins are there to help.

YEARNCLASSIC (YFIC) PRESALE DISTRIBUTION

60% of raised funds after the presale would go to Uniswap pool.

40% of raised funds after the presale would be used for listing on more exchanges, marketing & promotion, and development.

YearnClassic (YFIC) Token will be listed on Uniswap after presale.

YearnClassic (YFIC) Token will be listed on Coinmarketcap (CMC), and other exchanges such as Balancer, Binance, Kucoin, FTX and more after some days on Uniswap.

