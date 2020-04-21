Centre Creates Master Database of Healthcare Professionals and Volunteers on covidwarriors.gov.in to Help States and UTs fight COVID-19; Know All About it

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 21: The Union government on Tuesday informed that they have created as a master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers under covidwarriors.gov.in. The Chairman of 4th Empowered Group -- to tackle COVID19 -- stated that till now details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it added to the new website.

Briefing a press conference on Tuesday, Chairman of 4th Empowered Group said, "covidwarriors.gov.in has been created as a master database of healthcare professionals & volunteers. Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it." Adding more, he said, "Details of corona warriors in 20 categories and 49 sub-categories, who can contribute to COVID19 management efforts, are available to states and union territories on the portal."

Details of corona warriors in 20 categories and 49 sub-categories, who can contribute to COVID19 management efforts, are available to states and union territories on the portal: Chairman of 4th Empowered Group (to tackle #COVID19)

Earlier on Monday, information of a nationwide database of healthcare professionals and volunteers was formalised. Its function is to help states and Union territories to make their crisis management plans based on the available manpower to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Among 1.24 crore human resources, the communique has also cliamed to have information about 9.27 lakh MBBS doctors, 17.48 lakh nurses, 2.17 lakh dentists, 11.25 lakh pharmacists and 25.43 lakh anganwadi workers.

The official communique said that the database -- COVID warriors -- can be accessed to utilise the services of volunteers for various activities, including enforcement of social distancing at banks, ration shops and mandi, and providing help to the elderly, the disabled and orphans, it said.