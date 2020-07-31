Chamoli, July 31: The Chamoli district administration on Friday signed a contract with e-commerce site Amazon for distribution of “Panch Badri Prasadam” of Badrinath Dham. The Prasadam is available on Amazon with the name of “Badrinath Prasad Bag”. The information regarding this development was given by the office of Chamoli District Magistrate. Char Dham Yatra 2020: Uttarakhand Govt Allows Devotees From Outside State to Take Part in Pilgrimage.

Last week, the Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board allowed asymptomatic persons from outside the state to undertake the chardham yatra. The board issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP). According to revised SOP, asymptomatic people from other states can only undertake pilgrimage if they test negative 72 hours prior to their arrival in Uttarakhand.

Tweet by ANI:

Chamoli district administration has signed a contract with e-commerce site Amazon for distribution of 'Panch Badri Prasadam' of Badri Nath Dham. The Prasadam is available on Amazon with the name of 'Badrinath Prasad Bag': Office of Chamoli District Magistrate, Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

After remaining closed for over three months for devotees due to COVID-19, the government allowed the Char Dham Yatra from July 1. However, only residents of Uttarakhand were allowed. The pilgrimage includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).