Dehradun, July 24: The Uttarakhand government on Friday allowed devotees from other states to take part in Chardham Yatra. The decision was announced by Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chardham Yatra 2020 from July 1: Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board Issues Guidelines for Pilgrims.

After remaining closed for over three months for devotees due to COVID-19, the government allowed the Char Dham Yatra from July 1. According to the guidelines issued by the state, e-pass is applicable for residents of state only and is valid only for darshan at the temple during a visit to the shrine. 'Char Dham' Project to Connect Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri And Gangotri: Government Approves Rs 1,384 Cr Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel.

The pilgrimage includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. People with COVID-19 symptoms will also be not allowed to visit the holy places. Earlier, devotees outside the state were not allowed to take part in the pilgrimage in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

