Chandigarh, August 2: A 62-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by jumping off the fifth floor of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, police said. He died due to multiple fractures and a head injury, a police official said.

The patient, admitted to the GMCH on July 31 after he tested positive on July 29, jumped from the gallery of area 55, a hospital statement said. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

It said that the man, who had sustained multiple fractures and a head injury, was taken to the operation theatre but he expired there.

