Chennai, April 15: In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a retired sub-inspector allegedly died at the hospital two days after he was pushed by a drunk can driver in Chennai. The deceased, identified as Krishnamoorthy (69), had sustained injuries to his head after being pushed by a drunk cab driver at Selaiyur on Friday, April 12. Police officials said Krishnamoorthy died on Sunday, April 14.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident occurred on Friday, April 12. After Krishnamoorthy's death, the police arrested the can driver, Sivaraman (29), from Appupattu village in Tiruvannamalai district. He has been charged with murder. The victim lived with his wife at Rajayyar Street in Selaiyur. Chennai Shocker: Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Flashes At Woman After Dropping Her at Location, Arrested.

Officials said that on Friday night, Krishnamoorthy's neighbours informed him about a man lying unconscious outside his house. After this, the retired sub-inspector found Sivaraman lying in the middle of the road. Following this, Krishnamoorthy brought water from his house and poured it on Sivaraman, who woke up and allegedly got into an argument with Krishnamoorthy.

Later, Sivaraman pushed Krishnamoorthy onto the ground as the senior citizen sustained head injuries. Soon, Krishnamoorthy's family members came to his rescue and rushed him to a nearby hospital while their neighbours caught hold of Sivaraman. Krishnamoorthy succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, April 14. After his death, the police changed the case to that of murder. Chennai Shocker: Karate Trainer Lured For Drinks by Woman He Sexually Harassed, Beaten Up and Strangled to Death by Her Husband and His Friends.

Sivaraman was produced before a magistrate who remanded to judicial custody. Police investigation revealed that Sivaraman, who was working as a cab driver in Chennai, parked his vehicle and slept on the side of the road as he was drunk. The accused was found sleeping near his vehicle at the time of the incident.

