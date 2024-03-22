Chennai, March 22: In a shocking incident, a karate trainer, who had allegedly been sexually harassing a woman, was beaten up and strangled to death by the woman, her husband, and two of their friends near Semmenchery on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai after being lured for drinks. The incident occurred 12 days ago.

TOI reported that the woman, who had been enduring continuous sexual harassment from the trainer, invited him to her home under the pretext of having drinks. Upon his arrival, her husband and their friends strangled him to death. The body of the trainer, identified as Loganathan, 42, of Reddikuppam, was later discovered in a well and sent for post-mortem examination last Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Drags Woman Into Bushes To Assault Her, Kills Victim With Brick After Resists His Rape Attempt in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

Loganathan used to visit the couple’s home in Semmenchery to teach karate to their child. On March 13, he left for his training sessions but did not return home. His family reported him missing when they were unable to reach him. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Rape Accused Kills Girl’s Father, Brother in Jabalpur; Child’s Body Stuffed In Fridge.

During the police investigation, it was found that the last recorded location of Loganathan’s phone was the suspect-couple’s house in Semmenchery. The husband, during questioning, confirmed that Loganathan had visited their home for a karate session but left afterward. However, discrepancies in his account and evasive responses led to further questioning, during which he confessed to the murder.

The husband also led the police to the well where they had dumped Loganathan’s body. His wife revealed to the police that she had been continuously sexually harassed by Loganathan, despite several warnings. The murder was planned when she invited Loganathan home, pretending to be interested in him. After his arrival, he was beaten up and strangled to death by her husband and their friends, who then disposed of the body in the well.

