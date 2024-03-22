Salem, March 22: A 22-year-old Rapido bike taxi driver was taken into custody on Thursday, March 21, after flashing at a female passenger in Neelankarai in Chennai. The accused, identified as E. Nadanasababathi, is reported to have committed the act after he dropped the woman at her destination.

According to a report published by The New Indian Express, the accused was identified as E Nadanasababathi, a resident of Kundrathur. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20. The woman had booked a ride from Guindy to her home in Kaveri Nagar in Kottivakkam. She boarded the bike taxi in Guindy, and they started the journey. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Three Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted in Thiruvanmiyur District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

However, things turned ugly when the woman got off the bike and was about to make the payment. The accused opened his zip and flashed at her. In a state of shock, the woman reportedly struck him with a helmet given to her by him before starting the ride. A formal complaint was filed at the Neelankarai police station at 12:15 am on Thursday.

Nadanasababathi has been charged under sections 294 (a), 354(A), 354(D)(i), and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He has since been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation. Tamil Nadu Gang-Rape Horror: Husband Invites Friend to House, Rapes Wife With Him in Coimbatore.

In another incident that occurred in December last year, a case was registered against a man after he allegedly flashed at two women and masturbated in front of them in a parking lot in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The incident occurred when the victims were sitting inside the car.

The two women, both friends, were sitting in their car when they noticed the man making suspicious movements near the car’s windshield. Sensing something weird, they discovered that the man standing near their car was engaging in indecent behaviour while looking at them. The women left the parking area when they witnessed the man being involved in inappropriate behaviour. However, they had to return to the area as one of their cars was parked there.

