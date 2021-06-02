New Delhi, June 2: The condition of CRPF Commandant Chetan Cheetah, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second highest honor of bravery in peacetime, remains critical. The CRPF personnel is being treated in AIIMS Jhajjar. Chetan Cheetah was admitted to AIIMS on May 9 after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to his medical bulletins, since admitted his oxygen level is fluctuating, thus being kept continuously on the ventilator. The team of doctors of AIIMS is continuously monitoring him and according to the CRPF officials, he is being given the best possible treatment.

Chetan Cheetah came into the limelight for his bravery after an encounter with terrorists in Bandipora, Kashmir on 14 February 2017. The terrorists riddled his body with bullets. Nine bullets hit his body. Despite this, Chetan Cheetah was able to fire 16 rounds on the terrorists killing one of the terrorists.

Wounded badly during the encounter. There were bullets in the arms, legs, hips, and stomach. Shrapnel hit his head and face. The right eye also suffered damage. The hard work of a team of 100 doctors at AIIMS brought color and after 51 days, Chetan Cheetah defeated death. After recovery from there, he joined duty again with high spirits.

