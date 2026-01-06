Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition will launch today in India at 11 AM IST. The smartphone will be introduced with 7.35mm thickness alongside Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G featuring 12,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 15 5G will come with 5,520mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, IP66 rating and a 3,200 nits 6.77-inch 120Hz display. On the other hand, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will with a 12.1-inch QHD+ 120Hz display supporting Dolby Vision, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 300% volume booster, 7.5mm thickness and 610 gram weight. Redmi Note 15 5G price in India is expected around INR 20,000. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 25,000 to INR 30,000.

Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Launching on January 6, 2025 at 11 AM IST

Think you know what tomorrow looks like? Think again. A surprise speaker enters the frame. Are you ready? #REDMINote15 5G | #REDMIPad2Pro 5G launching tomorrow at 11AM. #FasterStrongerSimplyBetter #108MasterPixelEdition Tune In Here: https://t.co/dNBgpmxpph pic.twitter.com/sQPlPom29O — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 5, 2026

