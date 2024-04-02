The Indian Premier League 2024 has proved to be an absolute disaster for the Mumbai Indians so far. Hardik Pandya has failed as a captain, and many cricket experts have also criticised his captaincy decisions. The campaign has been no different for the five-time cash-rich league champions from the last few editions of the tournament. MI suffered a humiliating six-wicket loss at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals wherein the whole side completely failed as a unit in all the departments. Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of MI in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17

Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the bottom of the table with three losses from three games. MI are yet to add points in front of its name and currently have a net run rate of -1.423. The Hardik Pandya-led side have always been through these sorts of starts in the previous editions of the cash-rich league but have made a strong comeback. However, eyeing MI's performance in the tournament so far, their chances of making it to the playoffs have moved to darkness. MI Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

MI's Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 10 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423

(Updated after MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

MI's remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs DC (Home)- April 7

vs RCB (Home)- April 11

vs CSK (Home)- April 14

vs PBKS (Away)- April 18

vs RR (Away)- April 22

vs DC (Away)- April 27

vs LSG (Away)- April 30

vs KKR (Home)- May 3

vs SRH (Home)- May 6

vs KKR (Away)- May 11

vs LSG (Away)-May 17

The Mumbai Indians management replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the side's captain just ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. MI failed to make it to the playoffs of the tournament in 2021 and 2022 after winning the title in 2020. However, despite the team's poor start in 2023, they were able to make it to the tournament's playoffs but failed to make it to the final. On the other hand, Hardik had a brilliant two seasons with Gujarat Titans wherein he won the title in 2022. Mumbai Indians would have thought, Hardik would bring in the same success he had in GT to MI as well. However, his tenure as the MI captain has been forgettable.

