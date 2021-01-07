Bastar, January 7: A man in Chhattisgarh fell in love twice and tied the knot with both women at the same ceremony. Chandu Maurya, who hails from Tikralohnga village of Maoist-affected Bastar district, married two women on January 5. The wedding ceremony was attended by about 500 people, including friends and well-wishers. Gujarat Shocker: Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife, Moves Out With Two Girlfriends; FIR Registered.

Things started three years ago when 24-year-old Chandu Maurya had gone to install electricity poles in Tokapal area. He met 21-year-old tribal girl Sundari Kashyap there and both fell in love. They maintained contact with each other through phone calls and eventually planned to marry. A year later, 20-year-old Haseena Baghel arrived Tikralohnga to attend a relative’s marriage. Bhopal Woman, After 3 Years of Marriage, Divorces Husband to 'Allow Him to Marry Girlfriend'.

Chandu saw Haseena and fell in love with her as well. When Haseena also expressed her feelings, Chandu told her that he was already in a relationship. But, Haseena was ready to take things forward, Hindustan Times reported. "Both Haseena and Sundari came to know about each other and agreed to have a relationship with me," Chandu was quoted as saying.

One day, Haseena came to Chandu's house and they started living together. Soon, Sundari also joined them. The trio was living together "happily", but Chandu's live-in relationship with two women did not go well with villagers. "Fed-up with the questions, I decided to marry both of them because they both loved me. I can’t betray them. They agreed they both will live with me forever," Chandu said.

While family members of Haseena attended the wedding ceremony, Sundari’s family did not arrive. "They (parents) are not happy with me today but things will change. Both Haseena and me are very happy with Chandu and his family and will live with him forever," Sundari was quoted as saying.

