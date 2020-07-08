Raipur, July 8: In another incident of medical apathy reported in Chhattisgarh, a pregnant lady was carried to the hospital in a makeshift basket by several health care workers as the ambulance could not reach the village. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place on Tuesday. Reports inform that the health care workers in Kondagaon's Mohanbeda village carried a pregnant woman in the basket to hospital for delivery as the ambulance could not reach her village due to absence of road.

In the wake of the incident, TR Kanwar, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Kondagaon informed that the ambulance couldn't reach the village as it was a remote area and vehicles can't reach there due to unavailability of road. Kanwar further said that the delivery was done at the district hospital. "They had called up 102 Ambulance but it could not reach there. It is a remote area. Vehicles can't reach there due to unavailability of road. Delivery was done at district hospital. The mother and the child are safe", Kanwar said. Pregnant Woman in Labour Denied Treatment at Health Centre in Agra For Not Wearing Gloves, Baby Dies.

Watch: Healthcare workers carry pregnant woman on a makeshift basket

They had called up 102 Ambulance but it could not reach there. It is a remote area. Vehicles can't reach there due to unavailability of road. Delivery was done at district hospital. The mother and the child are safe: TR Kanwar, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Kondagaon https://t.co/fRpmexIoV0 pic.twitter.com/AG4IQ9TJpk — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Several such incidences raising concerns over the healthcare system have surfaced from various states. In the last month, a similar incident was reported from Noida in Uttar Pradesh where a eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance after a 13-hour hospital hunt. The victim's family claimed that they failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment. They knocked the doors of eight hospitals, including government ones, before she died in the ambulance outside a facility in Greater Noida.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).