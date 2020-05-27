Pregnant Woman in Labour Denied Treatment at Health Centre in Agra For Not Wearing Gloves, Baby Dies

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Agra, May 27: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman who was in labour for more than 10 hours lost her child after being denied treatment at a community health centre allegedly due to the non-availability of surgical gloves. According to a Times of India report, the woman's husband in his complaint mentioned that the health care centre refused to provide treatment due to the lack of gloves.

The husband said that he couldn't arrange for the gloves as the markets were closed at that time. The woman was denied any form of treatment and finally, the husband brought her back home. She, however, fell unconscious the next day and on taking her to a private hospital and after doing ultrasonography it was learnt that the child died in the mother's womb. Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh Complains to His Own Govt After 'Pregnant Muslim Woman Lost Her Child Because She was Turned Down Treatment' at Bharatpur Janana Hospital; Watch Video.

The woman was saved after being admitted to the hospital for two days. The husband demanded strict action against the healthcare centre for refusing treatment to his wife even when she was in labour. In a similar tragic incident, a pregnant woman was turned down by a hospital in Bharatpur because she was Muslim and the doctor advised her to go to Jaipur for treatment. The woman gave birth to a child in the corridor of the hospital but the baby died. Ever since the lockdown, there have been numerous incidents of pregnant women being denied treatment.