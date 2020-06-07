Pregnant Woman Dies In Ambulance After Being Turned Away by Eight Hospitals in 13 Hours in Noida

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Noida, June 7: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, died on Friday in an ambulance after she failed to get admission in eight hospitals across Noida. The woman and her family were on a search for the hospital for around 13 hours. The episode has jolted Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration and a probe has been ordered into the alleged incident, The Times of India reported.

According to a report, Neelam Kumari, a resident of Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony, was rushed to ESIC Hospital in Noida's Sector 24 in an auto after she experienced labour pain. As she was having ESI Card, the hospital took her for some time and gave oxygen. Pregnant Woman in Labour Denied Treatment at Health Centre in Agra For Not Wearing Gloves, Baby Dies.

Later they referred her to District Hospital. As the reached, the hospital staff didn't admit her saying that she had come from Khoda, which is a containment zone. Neelam was then taken to Shivalik Hospital in Sector-51. On reaching there, the staff told them that she was serious and didn't take her in.

The family took her to Fortis but the family was informed that no hospital bed is available. They next went to Jaypee Hospital, which pointed out that she had COVID-19 symptoms. They advised the family that Neelam should be taken to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) or Sharda Hospital, both COVID-19 designated hospital.

“We drove to Sharda since it was closer than GIMS. There, we were told she needed to be tested for Covid first. They charged us Rs 4,500 for it, but even before the test, referred her to GIMS, saying they did not have a vacant bed," Neelam's relative told TOI.

As Neelam's condition was deteriorating, they hired a private ambulance for Rs 5,800 and took her to GIMS. But the hospital staff turned them down saying that they don't have vacant beds. They next went to Max Hospital in Ghaziabad's Vaishali, which also refused her admission.

As the Neelam was being taken back to GIMS again, she died in the ambulance. On reaching the hospital, doctors declared her dead after examining her. Reacting to the development, District Magistrate Suhas LY has ordered officers to complete inquiry at the earliest and take appropriate action.