Raipur, February 4: A 22-year-old woman was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Wednesday, February 4, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death following a heated argument over their deteriorating relationship. The incident occurred in the city's Civil Lines area after the victim, identified as 25-year-old Kamta Prasad Suryavanshi, reportedly blocked the woman’s phone number and social media accounts.

Police officials confirmed that the suspect, identified as Roshni Suryavanshi, was arrested at the scene shortly after the attack. According to preliminary investigations, the couple had been in a relationship for over two years but had recently faced frequent disagreements. The conflict reached a breaking point when Deepak decided to end the relationship and cut off all digital communication. Driven by what investigators describe as "sudden provocation and emotional distress," the woman reportedly confronted Deepak at his residence, where the verbal altercation turned violent. Ambikapur: Woman Stabbed to Death by Lover at Petrol Pump in Chhattisgarh, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

The Bilaspur Police reported that the suspect arrived at the victim's house late Tuesday evening to demand an explanation for being blocked. Witnesses in the neighborhood informed authorities that they heard loud shouting before the situation escalated. The woman allegedly used a kitchen knife to strike Deepak multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Nearby residents, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the house and found Deepak in a critical condition. Although he was immediately transported to a local hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival due to excessive internal bleeding and the severity of the wounds. Bengaluru Shocker: Boyfriend Kills BBM Student Over Her Friendship With Another Man; Accused Shaves His Head, Offers Hair to Temple to Evade Arrest.

The Civil Lines Police Station has registered a case of murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officers recovered the weapon used in the crime from the premises. During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to the act, citing the "humiliation" of being ignored and blocked as her primary motivation.

"We have taken the suspect into custody and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," stated a senior police official. "Evidence suggests the attack was a result of a personal dispute that escalated after the victim attempted to terminate contact."

This incident follows a concerning trend of violent crimes linked to relationship disputes and "digital rejection" in the region. Local counselors and social experts have noted that the act of "blocking" a partner online often serves as a trigger for emotional outbursts in high-conflict relationships, sometimes leading to tragic physical outcomes when proper intervention or mediation is absent.

The suspect is expected to be produced before a local magistrate on Thursday for judicial remand. Meanwhile, police are recording statements from family members of both parties to determine if there were any prior reports of domestic threats or harassment leading up to the fatal incident.

