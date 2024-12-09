Dhamtari, December 9: A 30-year-old man committed suicide, alleging in a social media post that his wife and in-laws were forcing him to undergo religious conversion, police said on Monday. The police have arrested four persons, including the man's wife, in connection with the death, they said. Linesh Sahu was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in Potiadih village under Arjuni police station limits on the morning of December 7, an official said.

Investigations revealed that Sahu had updated his status on WhatsApp before committing suicide and had written he was disturbed because of his wife and in-laws as they were forcing him to undergo religious conversion, he said. Sahu had also shared the status message with his brother-in-law at 3.43 am on December 7, he said.

"I am fed up with my wife. She harassed me a lot to change my religion. When I got to my in-law's place, her mother and two sisters also harassed me to change my religion, saying they would later convince my mother and father (to change their religion)," the man wrote on his WhatsApp status.

According to the police, Sahu married his wife Karuna, a resident of Raipur, in September last year. The official said the police have arrested Karuna (27), her parents Rajkumar (54) and Gauri Sahu (48), her sister Kiran Sahu (31) for abetment of suicide. Efforts are on to trace Karuna's younger sister, Kanishka Sahu, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.