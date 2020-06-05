Jodhpur Police Constable Kneels on Neck of Man for Not Wearing Mask, Video Goes Viral

Jodhpur Police constable in action. (Photo Credit: Video grab)

Jodhpur, June 5: Amid the news of an American policeman Derek Chauvin kneeling over a 46-year-old black man's neck -- George Floyd -- gaining momentum in United States, a similar video has of a police constable kneeling on the neck of a man for not wearing a mask in Jodhpur has gone viral. However, the Jodhpur DCP (West) Priti Chandra has come in support of policeman and said that he acted in self defence.

According to a report, published in the Indian Express, two policemen of Jodhpur Police caught a man Mukesh Kumar Prajapat on Thursday as he was allegedly roaming without a mask. Police claim that when they asked Prajapat cooperate with them, he allegedly started slapping and hitting them. 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds: Sequence of Events From George Floyd's Arrest to His Killing; Watch Video.

Following this, one of the constable kneeled on the neck of a Prajapat as he threatened them that he will gouge their eyes. Informing more, Jodhpur DCP (West) Priti Chandra said, "A constable clicked the person’s photo when he was not wearing a mask. And when the constable approached him and inquired why he was not wearing a mask, the person immediately pulled up a mask and threatened them that he will gouge their eyes."

Here's the viral video:

Dumb TV media is playing the initial part of this video as 'India's George Flyod moment'. Doesn't matter to them that the same video shows the man beating the cops back badly pic.twitter.com/vGSaON6oii — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) June 5, 2020

Adding more, she said, "Dono constables daba ke baithenge, iske maar thori khayenge (It is natural that the cops will subdue him and not get beaten up)." Chandra added that the constable had acted in self defence to stop Prajapat from attacking further. She even claimed that the police are taking action against 400-600 persons on a daily basis.