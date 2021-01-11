New Delhi, January 11: Amid the border dispute with China, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is on a two-day visit to eastern Ladakh to assess and review ground requirements of the force deployed at forward locations in freezing temperatures. He will be briefed by 14 Corps commander and other commanders on the ground. This comes soon after his visit to forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gen Rawat had visited forward air bases in Arunachal Pradesh and interacted with soldiers of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Special Frontier Force deployed there. He also visited forwardmost air maintained posts in Dibang Valley and Lohit sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Gen Rawat has completed one year as Chief of Defence Staff. CDS General Bipin Rawat Appears Before Parliamentary Committee on Defence Amid India-China LAC Standoff.

On the current standoff with China, last year General Rawat had reiterated that India has military options to deal with the Chinese on the issue of transgressions if talks between both countries at the military and diplomatic level do not yield results. India and China are engaged in a border standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese PLA in multiple areas in eastern Ladakh.

