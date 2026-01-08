Actor Varun Dhawan has responded to a fan’s question regarding the potential release of his upcoming film Border 2 in Pakistan and also shared what convinced him to join the war drama. The interaction took place during a #VarunSays session hosted by the actor on his official X account, where he answered several fan queries about the film ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day weekend. ‘Heaven Gained Another Angel’: Varun Dhawan Mourns the Passing of His Pet Dog Angel, Pens Heartfelt Note (View Post)

Fan Asks About Pakistan Release

During the online interaction, an X user named Haider Ali asked Varun about the film’s potential release in Pakistan. The user wrote, "Bhai, apki Border 2 Pakistan me kab release hogi aur main Tara Singh ka bahut bada fan hoon; unko mera salaam kehna." Responding to the question, Varun clarified the film’s subject matter and avoided making any commitment about international release plans. "Border 2 is a film based on the 1971 war and some true events around that. I'm sure Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fan hain #VarunSays," the actor replied. Another fan asked Varun what made him agree to be part of the sequel. Explaining his decision, the actor highlighted the film’s focus on collective military effort. "A war can never be won by an individual; it takes all forces to come together. In #border2 we have the army, navy and airforce together - oh ya and also the one-man army Sunny Deol," Varun said. ‘You Taught Me Everything Pa’: Varun Dhawan Wishes Father’s Day 2025 to Dad David Dhawan.

‘Border 2’ Cast

Border 2 brings together a large ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. Sunny Deol plays Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, an Indian Army officer from the Sikh Regiment. Varun Dhawan portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, from the 3 Grenadiers. Diljit Dosanjh essays the role of Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, an Indian Air Force officer from No. 18 Squadron, while Ahan Shetty plays Lt. Cdr. M. S. Rawat, an Indian Navy officer. 'Mystery Spinner' Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans As They Praise Him For Dismissing Travis Head Instead of Varun Chakaravarthy During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

About ‘Border 2’

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is inspired by events surrounding the 1971 war. The film aims to highlight the coordinated efforts of India’s Army, Navy and Air Force during wartime operations. The film is slated for theatrical release on January 23, 2026. With growing anticipation and active fan engagement online, Border 2 continues to build momentum ahead of its Republic Day weekend release.

