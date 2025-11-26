Authorities say China's first emergency space launch, sending a replacement crew transport vessel to its Tiangong space station, went off without a hitch. The crew had spent a few days on board with no means of return.China sent a replacement Shenzhou-22 spacecraft to its crewed Tiangong space station on Tuesday, ensuring that the astronauts on board again have the means to leave the station if necessary.

The mission, China's first accelerated emergency space launch, plugged an 11-day gap where astronauts were on board the station without the means to return to Earth in an emergency.

What the China Manned Space Agency said about the operation

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said the spacecraft lifted off on board a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:11 p.m. (0411 UTC/GMT).

"The spacecraft successfully separated from the rocket and entered its planned orbit. The launch mission was a complete success," the CMSA said on its official WeChat account.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the spacecraft docked at the permanently inhabited Tiangong space station roughly three-and-a-half hours after launch.

Damage to Shenzhou-20 transport led to gap in availability

China typically uses a rotation of two "Shenzhou" ("Divine Ark") spaceships to ensure that there is always a backup vessel capable of returning astronauts to Earth on board the Tiangong station. But in recent weeks, that rhythm was disrupted.

The Shenzhou-20 was supposed to bring a trio of Chinese astronauts home on November 5, but was deemed unfit to fly because of a cracked window thought to be caused by space debris.

As a result, the CMSA was forced to deploy the only remaining flightworthy vessel, the Shenzhou-21, to return them on November 14. That vessel leaving the station six months ahead of schedule meant that no flightworthy shuttle remained on board.

The Shenzhou-22's arrival has now plugged that gap. It was also carrying repair parts, aiming to enable the astronauts to fix the Shenzhou-20 for later use. It's not yet clear whether it will be possible to repair it adequately in orbit.

"This emergency launch is a first for China, but I hope it will be the last in humanity's journey through space," CMSA official He Yuanjun told CCTV.

Rapid mobilization as China, US try to rush to moon

According to He, Shenzhou missions typically require 45 days' preparation, but it was possible to expedite the Shenzhou-22 launch and complete the process within 16 days thanks in part to the vessel already being present at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The process was completed rather more quickly than last year, when two NASA astronauts who were supposed to stay on the International Space Station for one week ended up waiting nine months for a ride home.

The initial delay was due to a propulsion fault in the Boeing Starliner craft they were testing, and then the SpaceX mission to fetch them was also subject to delay.

If all goes according to schedule, the Shenzhou-22 will now remain docked until April 2026, when it will return the trio of astronauts after their six-month stay.

The vessel was also carrying medical supplies, spare parts for Tiangong, and various foodstuffs for the crew. This included fresh fruit and vegetables as well as chicken wings, steak and cake that the crew can cook using specialist equipment on board.

The US and China have both voiced intentions to run a crewed mission to the moon before or by 2030 and so are keeping a close eye on each other's activities.

