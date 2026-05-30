Churu, Rajasthan experienced a dramatic shift in weather today as powerful dust storms swept through the region, causing widespread disruption and significantly impacting visibility. Local reports indicate that the sudden storm engulfed parts of the district, leaving residents gasping for air and vehicles stranded amidst near-zero visibility conditions. This intense weather event, which occurred just hours ago, follows recent reports of a severe heatwave, with temperatures previously exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

Current Weather in Chūru, India Temperature 32°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 34% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Chūru Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 17:00 32°C Clear sky 61% 13 km/h 19:00 29°C Mainly clear 26% 4 km/h 21:00 28°C Clear sky 3% 5 km/h 23:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 01:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 03:00 25°C Clear sky 1% 6 km/h 05:00 24°C Clear sky 2% 5 km/h 07:00 27°C Clear sky 4% 5 km/h

Following the chaotic dust storm, the skies over Churu have cleared, presenting a stark contrast to the earlier conditions. The current temperature stands at a pleasant 32°C, with the "feels like" temperature hovering around the same mark due to a moderate humidity level of 34%. A gentle breeze of 11 km/h is providing some respite. However, the weather forecast for Churu indicates a chance of rain later in the evening, particularly around 5 PM, with a 61% probability. This evening rainfall could bring temporary showers before clearing up substantially by late night.

The hourly outlook suggests a gradual decrease in temperature and rain chances as the night progresses. By 7 PM, the temperature is expected to drop to 29°C with mainly clear skies, though a 26% chance of rain persists. As Churu moves into the later hours of the night, the skies are predicted to remain clear, with temperatures settling around 27°C by 11 PM and further cooling to 24°C by early morning. Rain probabilities will be minimal, dropping to near zero.

For residents of Churu, the day's unpredictable weather calls for caution and preparedness. Given the recent heatwave and the sudden dust storms, it is advisable to stay hydrated and protect yourself from dust exposure, especially if venturing out during periods of lower visibility. As evening approaches and with chances of scattered showers, carrying an umbrella or light rain gear would be prudent. The transition from intense heat and dust to potential evening rain means adapting clothing choices throughout the day, opting for light, breathable fabrics that can also offer some protection against dust.

Looking ahead to the morning hours, the forecast indicates a return to clear skies with temperatures gradually rising. By 7 AM, the temperature is expected to be around 27°C, with minimal chances of rain. This clear weather trend is likely to continue into the day, though residents should remain aware of any further sudden weather shifts reported by local meteorological services. The Churu weather today has been a testament to the region's dynamic climate, underscoring the importance of staying updated with the latest Churu weather forecast.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).