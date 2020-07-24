New Delhi, July 24: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday extended capping of fares for flight tickets on domestic routes till November 24 or until further orders. The price cap on domestic routes is currently in place till August 24. Last month, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hinted that the capping of fare of domestic flights could be extended. In June, the Centre also increased the limited domestic passenger flight operations capacity to 45 percent from the earlier 33 percent.

After suspension of flights for two months due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Centre resumed domestic services on May 25. It, however, capped airfares depending upon the duration of the flights to prevent sharp rise in fares due to increase in demand. Domestic Flight Fares: Ticket Cost Between Rs 2,000-18,600 For 7 Fare Bands; Check List of Band-Wise Flight Routes from Airports and Name of Cities.

Four days before the resumption of domestic flight services, the Civil Aviation Ministry issued the government-decided fare limits. At present, there are seven fare bands for Domestic flights. The ticket prices range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600.

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular extending the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till July 31. Last month, Puri said that re-commencement of international flight services would depend on factors like 'border acceptance' norms in the arriving country and the traffic demand.

