Domestic Flight Fares: Ticket Cost Between Rs 2,000-18,600 For 7 Fare Bands; Check List of Band-Wise Flight Routes from Airports and Name of Cities

Image of Air India flight used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 21: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh on Thursday said that a minimum and a maximum fare has been set for domestic flight operations for three months, which will resume from May 25. The details have been released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to the update, there are seven fare bands for the Domestic flights. The ticket prices range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600. Rules For Passengers, Airlines: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory; Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't.

The seven fare bands are set as per the flight duration. Flights which are less than 40 minutes duration falls in the first band. The second band consist of flights with a duration of 40-60 minutes. Mumbai-Delhi Maximum Flight Ticket Fare to be Rs 10,000 For 3 Months From May 25; Check Details And Airfare Caps Announced by Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri.

The third, fourth, fifth and sixth bands consist of flights with a duration of 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes respectively. The seventh band will consist of flights that are between 180-210 minutes.

Check Fare Details Band Wise:

Bands Minimum Fare Maximum Fare A 2,000 6000 B 2,500 7500 C 3,000 9000 D 3,500 10000 E 4,500 13000 F 5,500 15700 G 6,500 18600

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that domestic flights will resume in the country from May 25. Puri said that guidelines have been issued for airlines and passengers which should be strictly followed.

"The passenger shall not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for COVID-l9. The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form," the guidelines said.

"A passenger will be required to wear protective gear, face mask and carry sanitiser bottle. Airlines shall not provide the meal on board. Water bottles will be made available in the gallery area or on seats," it added.