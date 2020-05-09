Coronavirus Cases in BSF: 35 More Soldiers Test Positive For COVID-19, Number of Infected Personnel Crosses 250

Border Security Force (BSF) | representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi. May 9: Thirty-five more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The total number of infected troops in the BSF crossed 250. On Friday also, 30 cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the force. In the last two day, a total of 65 troops were diagnosed with the deadly virus. 2 BSF Soldiers Die Due to COVID-19, First Two Casualties in Paramilitary Force.

According to reports, the BSF has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases all the central armed police forces (CAPF). Till now, close to 550 paramilitary personnel have been infected by the COVID-19. Two border man have also lost their lives due to coronavirus until now. Till Friday, 193 BSF personnel, posted at different locations, were found COVID-19 positive. The BSF is mandated to guard the 4,096 km Indo-Bangladesh and the 3,323 km India-Pakistan borders. BSF Confirms 30 New Cases of COVID-19 from Different Establishments, Says All Personnel Under The Best Available Medical Care.

Earlier in the day, 62 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to reports, 234 CRPF troopers have diagnosed with COVID-19. Out of the total cases in the CRPF, 231 are still undergoing treatment. In Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also six personnel were tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday. The number of infected ITBP personnel rose to 100.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,320 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have contracted coronavirus reached 59,662. With 95 people losing their lives to coronavirus since Friday, India saw its pandemic toll rise to 1,981. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 39,834 active COVID-19 cases, while 17,846 people have recovered so far.