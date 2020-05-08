BSF Confirms 30 New Cases of COVID-19 from Different Establishments, Says All Personnel Under The Best Available Medical Care

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 8: The Border Security Force on Friday confirmed that they have received reports of 30 new cases of coronavirus among their personnel from different establishments. Adding more, the BSF stated that six of them are from Delhi, while the remaining are from Tripura establishments.

Informing about the update, Border Security Force said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "30 new cases of COVID-19 among BSF personnel (06 from Delhi & 24 from Tripura) have been reported from different establishments. All of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS, Jhajjar & at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala." Indian Army Confirms 24 People, Admitted in Army’s Research and Referral Hospital, Tested Positive With Coronavirus; Shifts All to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt.

Here's what BSF said:

30 new cases of #COVID19 among BSF personnel (06 from Delhi & 24 from Tripura) have been reported from different establishments. All of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS, Jhajjar & at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala: Border Security Force pic.twitter.com/f8tODMF1X7 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Army Colonel Aman Anand informed that 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. The Army Spokesperson informed that all of them have been shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt.

Earlier in April, the Indian Army informed that so far there are eight positive cases in the Army. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had said, "Out of the eight positive cases, two are doctors and one is a nursing assistant. Four people are responding well to the treatment." He further informed that the coronavirus patient in Ladakh has now recovered and has even joined duty.