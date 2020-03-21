Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 258, Several MPs in Self-Isolation After Dushyant Singh Attends Party With Kanika Kapoor

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has jumped to 258, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. Of the 258 coronavirus cases, 231 are active. At least 22 patients recovered and were discharged. The death toll remained at 4. Several lawmakers went into self-isolation after their meeting with BJP MP Dushyant Singh who attended an event where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was present. Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

As per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 52 cases of coronavirus, highest in the country. Of the 52, one patient had died. Kerala recorded 40 COVID-19 cases. Of them, three patients recovered and were discharged. Delhi has, so far, reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner. One death has been reported in Delhi. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Prepare Isolation Facilities, Don't Decline Admission to Any Patient, Government Tells Hospitals as COVID-19 Cases Rise.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 19 cases, which include 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported 17 cases, including that of two foreigners. Gujarat has reported seven cases so far. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each. West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab each reported two cases while Puducherry, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reported one case each.

After Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Dushyant Singh and his mother and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje went into self-quarantine. Dushyant and Raje attended an event where Kanika Kapoor was present. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was also present at the event. Notably, Dushyant also visited the Parliament and met a number of MPs and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Soon after Kanika Kapoor contracted coronavirus, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien announced that he would remain in self-isolation for two weeks as Dushyant was seated next to him in the Parliament. Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh announced that he would also go into self-quarantine as he was in contact with O'Brien. Jai Pratap Singh also announced that he would also remain in self-isolation for 14 days for being present at the party attended by Kanika.

Subsequently, UP BJP MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar - who came in contact with the Health Minister - decided to go into self-quarantine. Senior officials belonging to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who recently met Dushyant have also gone into self-quarantine from Friday evening. President Ram Nath Kovid, whom Dushyant met along with other MPs, has postponed all his programmes till further orders.