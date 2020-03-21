Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Prepare Isolation Facilities, Don't Decline Admission to Any Patient, Government Tells Hospitals as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Patna: People being screened for COVID-19 amid coronavirus pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 21: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, the central government on Friday issued an advisory asking all hospitals and medical education institutions to set aside beds and prepare isolation facilities. Hospitals have been asked to procure a sufficient number of ventilators and high flow oxygen masks, and mobilise additional manpower to combat the coronavirus outbreak. No suspected COVID-19 patient should be turned away from any hospital, the government stressed. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

"Some beds should be set apart and prepared for creating isolation facilities in every public and private hospital. All hospitals should mobilize additional resources including masks, gloves and personal protection equipment. Healthcare personnel should be trained for dealing with any foreseeable emergencies," read the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. Though there is no community spread of coronavirus, healthcare workers have been asked to be prepared for such a scenario.

In the advisory, the ministry said that all doctors, nurses, and support staff in different specialities, including pre and para clinical departments, should be mobilised and trained in infection prevention and control practices. It added that hospitals must be ready for any possible influx of patients in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the advisory, non-essential elective surgeries should be postponed. Donald Trump Announces Lockdown in New York Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

"Hospitals must procure sufficient numbers of ventilators and high flow oxygen masks in preparation for future requirements. All hospitals must ensure that they have adequate trained manpower and resource pools for ventilator/ ICU care. Hospitals may ensure that stable patients are discharged as early as possible while further new admissions (of stable patients) are also restricted. Number of patient attendants should be strictly restricted to 'one' only," the advisory

Hospitals have been asked not to send any suspected coronavirus patient back and the admission of any such patient should be notified to NCDC or IDSP immediately. "Similarly, all pneumonia patients must also be notified to NCDC or IDSP so that they can be tested for COVID-19. Hospitals to ensure social distancing in their premises. All ongoing examinations may be rescheduled after 31.03.2020," read the advisory.

In India, the number of cases has jumped to 236, with four deaths so far. Of the 236, 23 people recovered and were discharged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a "Janata curfew" from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus.