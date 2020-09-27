New Delhi, September 27: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has inched closer to 6 million-mark with a spike of over 88,000 new infections in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with a spike of 88,600 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, India's tally on Sunday reached 59,92,533 cases. Out of the total cases, 9,56,402 are currently active. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India surged to 94,503 after 1,124 patients lost the battle against the viral disease during the past 24 hours. On a positive note, the number of recoveries increased to 49,41,627 following 92,043 discharges yesterday. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,87,861 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,12,57,836. Uma Bharti Tests COVID-19 Positive, BJP Veteran Contracts Virus During Himalaya Visit.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the pandemic in India with 13,21,176 cases and 35,191 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. On the global front, India rallies behind the US, which has recorded 7,077,450 cases and 204,485 deaths, highest in the world. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 141,406.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases in the world stood at 32,746,134 and the fatalities rose to 992,946, according to Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).