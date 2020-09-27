New Delhi, September 27: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti said she underwent a test for coronavirus because she had a mild fever for the last three days. She developed fever while she was visiting the Himalaya mountains. She has quarantined herself after testing positive for the deadly virus.

"I followed all COVID-19 related guidelines and social distancing norms, but I have turned out to be corona positive," Uma Bharti said. She has quarantined herself at Vande Matram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. "I will go for another test after four days. If the situation remains same, I decide further course of action after consulting doctors," she added. She urged all those who came in contact with her to undergo coronavirus test.

Uma Bharti Says She Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus:

२) मैंने हिमालय में कोविड के सभी विधिनिषेध एवं सोशल डिस्टंस का पालन किया फिर भी मै अभी क़ोरोना पोज़िटिव निकली हू । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

४) मेरे इस ट्वीट को जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आये हुए भाई- बहन पढ़े या उन्हें जानकारी हो जाये उन सबसे मेरी अपील है की वो अपनी कोरोना टेस्ट करवाये एवं सावधानी बरते । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

Yesterday, Uma Bhati was removed as Vice President of the BJP. The BJP under the leadership of Uma Bharti won the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in 2003 and she also became the Chief Minister but had to resign from the post due to a controversy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).