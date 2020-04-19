Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 16,116 With 1,334 Fresh COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 519

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 19: The number of Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday, the total COVID-19 patients are 16,116, according to the latest figures released by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. This includes 77 foreign nationals. The death toll has surged to 519. Meanwhile, 2301 patients have been cured/discharged across the country. One person has also migrated. India has seen an increase of 1,334 COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in India with 4,227 cases (including 365 recovered and 211 deaths) followed by Delhi at 2,008 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,752 cases and Rajasthan at 1,545 cases, according to the Health Ministry data. Lockdown 2.0: List of Services That Will Open After April 20 And Guidelines For Work Spaces, Coronavirus Hotspots, Vehicular Movements.

State-Wise COVID-19 Chart:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 603 42 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 12 1 5 Bihar 86 37 2 6 Chandigarh 23 10 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 8 Delhi 1893 72 43 9 Goa 7 6 0 10 Gujarat 1604 94 58 11 Haryana 233 87 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 341 51 5 14 Jharkhand 35 0 2 15 Karnataka 384 104 14 16 Kerala 400 257 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1407 127 70 19 Maharashtra 3651 365 211 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 61 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 219 31 16 27 Rajasthan 1351 183 11 28 Tamil Nadu 1372 365 15 29 Telengana 844 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 42 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1084 108 17 32 West Bengal 310 62 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 16116* 2302 519

From Monday, April 20, several economical activities and services will be allowed in parts of the country designated as non-coronavirus hotspots, or those least affected by COVID-19 outbreak. Among those activities functional are health services, non-banking financial corporations and micro-finance institutions.

All re-opened workplaces will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Any person suffering from symptoms like fever, cough, or cold should avoid going to public places and remain at home.