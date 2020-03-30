Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 34 After 80-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies At Hospital in Mumbai

Coronavirus cases | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 30: An 80-year-old man, who was tested positive for coronavirus, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday. With this, the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 10, while in India, 34 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The number of positive cases also crossed 200 in the western state of India. Coronavirus Can be Cured by Inhaling Hot Water Steam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. Till now, 216 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in this state, followed by Kerala. In the southern state of the country, the positive COVID-19 cases also reached close to 200. One death has been reported in Kerala so far. In India, the COVID-19 case rose to 1071 on Monday. According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, 100 patients were discharged form hospitals across India after they recovered from COVID-19. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus from India And World.

ANI's Tweet:

Maharashtra: An 80-year-old person who tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away today at a private hospital in Mumbai. Total number of positive cases is 216 in the state, of which 39 people have been discharged. 10 people have died due to #COVID19 till now in Maharashtra. — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced 21-day lockdown in India. The country will remain under complete shutdown till April 14. The government also ensured that there would be no shortage of essential goods during the lockdown.

Globally, the death toll due to the deadly virus crossed 30,000. The maximum casualties were reported in Italy, where over 10,000 people lost their lives. In Spain also, coronavirus claimed over 6,500 lives. The United States has the most number of COVID-19 cases.