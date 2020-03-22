Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 5 After 63-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Succumbs to Illness in Maharashtra

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 22: India reported its fifth casualty due to coronavirus after a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to illness in Maharashtra on Saturday night. This is the second death in Maharashtra due to the deadly virus. According to details by Public Health Dept, Mumbai, Maharashtra, the patient who tested positive for Coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday increased to 324. The worst-affected state is Maharashtra, with 63 positive cases, followed by Kerala with 55 cases so far.

Last week, a 72-year-old man from Punjab became the fourth casualty of coronavirus in India. Reports inform that the patient had a history of travelling to Germany via Italy. This was the first death reported from Punjab. The first death in the country due to coronavirus infection was reported from Karnataka. The second patient was a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who died at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital while the third patient with COVID-19 infection passed away in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital last week.