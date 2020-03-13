Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 2; 69-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi, Dies Of Co-Morbidity

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 13: India has reported its second death due to the novel coronavirus. A 69-year-old woman succumbed to the illness in Delhi on Friday, March 13. She died at RML Hospital. The death of the woman, who was the mother of a positive COVID-19 patient, is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). She also tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has passed 80. First Coronavirus Death in India: Karnataka Health Department Confirms 76-Year-Old Kalaburagi Man Who Died Tested Positive For COVID-19.

"An over 65-year-old Coronavirus patient passes away at a Delhi hospital; This is the second death in India due to Coronavirus," Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reaches 81, Check State/UT Wise List of Confirmed Cases.

What is Comorbidity?

In Medicine, comorbidity is the presence of one or more conditions co-occurring with a primary condition. It is generally the co-occurrence of two or more health problems.

On Thursday, India had reported the first Coronavirus death in Karnataka. A 76-year-old man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29, died when his family was taking him home from a hospital. "76-yr-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed positive for COVID-19," Karnataka Health Department had said.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases, while total confirmed cases in India reached 82, according to the Union Health Ministry. To contain Coronavirus cases in the country government has suspended all tourist visas till April 15, 2020. Coronavirus is also been declared a Pandemic by the World Health Organisation.