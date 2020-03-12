First Coronavirus Death in India: Karnataka Health Department Confirms 76-Year-Old Kalaburagi Man Who Died Tested Positive For COVID-19

Deadly Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kalaburagi, March 12: India has reported its first death due to Coronavirus. A 76-yr-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away on Wednesday and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, Karnataka Health Department said. Telangana government has been informed as he went to a private hospital. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 15 Laboratories Started for COVID-19 Tests, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha.

"76-yr-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing, isolation and other measures being taken. Telangana Govt. has also been informed as he went to a hospital there," Commissioner, Karnataka Health Department. Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories.

He had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and had not shown any symptoms of Coronavirus when he was screened on arrival at Hyderabad airport. After suffering for asthma and hypertension, On March 5, he went to a private hospital in Kalaburgi and was admitted. Hospital officials tested him for COVID-19.

Three days later he was shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad. He family discharged him from the hospital on and same day and were taking him home when he died.

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed more than 70 COVID-19 cases so far. The government has also suspended all tourist visas till April 15, 2020, citing a global outbreak of the deadly viral. The World Health Organisation has also declared Cornavirus a pandemic.