Coronavirus Cases Jump to 324 in India, Millions Observe 'Janata Curfew' as Death Toll Rises to 5

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 22: The number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 324, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of these, 296 are active coronavirus cases, while 23 are cured/discharged cases. Five people have died so far - two in Maharashtra and one each in Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab. One case pertains to migration of COVID-19 patient. Of these 324 cases, 41 pertain to foreign nationals, according to data provided by the ministry. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 63, including two deaths, followed by Kerala at 52 including seven foreign nationals. The fifth death in India was reported from Mumbai where a 63-year-old patient succumbed to illness last night. Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25 cases, including one foreigner. Janata Curfew Over Coronavirus Outbreak: Streets Deserted, Shop Shuttered as Millions Stay Indoors.

Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Karnataka has 20 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has 14 cases while Tamil Nadu has 6 cases which include 2 foreigners. Chandigarh has five cases. Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal reported four cases each.

Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each. Odisha and Himachal Pradesh reported 2 cases each. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported one case each. As cases continue to rise, millions on Sunday observed self-imposed "janata curfew" recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several areas across the country wore a deserted look as people did not step out of their houses and kept shops shut to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus.