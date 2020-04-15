Coronavirus Has Not Yet Entered About 400 Districts in India, Says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 15: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that around 400 districts in India are novel coronavirus free. He informed that the contagious virus has not entered in these districts. "There are around 400 districts where COVID-19 has not entered. We have been able to pin point where the virus is," the minister said. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The health minister also noted that the next two-three weeks are going to be crucial for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended nationwide lockdown till May 3, to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Total Cases in India Rise to 11,933 As 1,118 People Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 392.

There are around 400 districts of India where #coronavirus has not entered. We have been able to pin point where the virus is: Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/tRbZGUdKT5 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

"Bihar isn't in so much trouble right now, but definitely, Maharashtra is in a bit of trouble, particularly Mumbai and also Karnataka. But I was happy to see the confidence of 3 Secretarys more particularly when Maharashtra secretary said with confidence 'we'll take care of it'," Harsh Vardhan said.

Total COVID-19 cases in the country have soared to 11,933 on Wednesday evening after 1,118 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll has surged to 393, while 1344 people have recovered/discharged/migrated.