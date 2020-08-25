New Delhi, August 25: Of the total active COVID-19 cases in India, only 2 percent of patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Less than 1 percent of patients are on ventilator support and only 2.7 percent of patients are on oxygen support. With 60,975 fresh Coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has mounted to 31,67,323, while the toll climbed to 58,390.

"Out of the total COVID-19 active cases in India, only 2.7 percent patients are on oxygen support, 1.92 percent patients are in ICU and 0.29 percent patients are on ventilator support," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing on Tuesday. He reiterated that COVID-19 mortality rate in India stands at 1.58 percent which is one of the lowest in the world. "In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has reduced by 6,400," he said. Mumbai's COVID-19 Death toll Falls to Lowest in Over 100 Days, Civic Officials Reportedly Cite Low Reporting During Weekend & Due to Festival Time.

India has reported highest ever single-day recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19) with as many as 66,550 patients cured within 24 hours. Recoveries have crossed the 24-lakh mark and surged to 24,04,585. "The recovery rate is now more than 75%," Bhushan said. There has been more than 100% hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days, according to the Health Ministry.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 7,04,348 are active cases. The number of recovered patients has outpaced active cases by more than 17 lakh. "Active cases are only 22.2% of the total cases," Bhushan added. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 6,82,383 cases and 22,253 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,79,385 cases and 6,517 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.

