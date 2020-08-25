Mumbai, August 24: India's reported 60,975 fresh COVID-19 cases and 848 deaths in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally increased to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases. The number of people who have cured, discharged and migrated has improved to 24,04,585 on Tuesday. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 58,390 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic. However, on Monday, both the state and Mumbai recorded a significant dip in the coronavirus death toll. According to reports, Maharashtra reported 212 deaths, which was the lowest in the past 34 days, Mumbai on the other hand, recorded 20 deaths, its lowest toll in the past 100 days. Civic officials, however, highlighted that these low numbers are due to less reporting during the weekend and due to the festive time in the state. Mumbai's COVID-19 Death toll Falls to Lowest in Over 100 Days, Civic Officials Reportedly Cite Low Reporting During Weekend & Due to Festival Time.

India reports 60,975 fresh COVID-19 cases and 848 deaths in the past 24 hours:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated & 58,390 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/X0tb6dYInC — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

More than 23,800,692 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 16,347,833 have recovered, 816,534 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,914,682 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,627,217. India remains the third worst-hit country and the coronavirus figures in the country increased to 3 million from 2 million in just 16 days

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).