Mumbai, August 25: On Monday, both Maharashtra and Mumbai recorded a significant dip in the coronavirus death toll. According to a Times of India report, while Maharashtra reported 212 deaths, which was the lowest in the past 34 days, Mumbai on the other hand, recorded 20 deaths, its lowest toll in the past 100 days. With this, the total death toll of the city was at 7,442 and that of the state was at 22,465.

Civic officials quoted in the report said that the plunge in deaths though was mainly due to less reporting during the weekend. In addition to this, it is also a festival time in the state. In terms of new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra added 11,015 new cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally close to the 7 lakh mark. Mumbai added 743 cases, the lowest in 19 days, taking the total number of cases to 1,37,096. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 31 Lakh With 61,408 New Coronavirus Cases And 836 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 31 lakh mark on Monday. . Coronavirus figures in India increased to 3 million from 2 million in just 16 days. India now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases globally after the US and Brazil. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the highest number of cases and the maximum casualties. India has conducted over 3.5 crore COVID-19 tests so far.

