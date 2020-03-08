Coronavirus in India: Saudi-Returned COVID-19 Suspect Dies in West Bengal Hospital

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata, March 8: A suspected coronavirus patient, who returned from Saudi Arabia, died in a state-run Medical College in Murshidabad district on Sunday, an official said.

The youth fell sick while returning home by train on Saturday after flying to the NSCBI Airport here earlier in the day from Saudi Arabia, where he works as a cleaner. Coronavirus Scare in Leh and Ladakh: Holidays Declared in All Schools After Two People Test Positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, his family members took him to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Baahrampur where the doctors admitted him after a preliminary check-up. His throat swab sample was collected, and he was kept at an isolation ward.