Ranchi, February 1: In a brutal incident reported from Jharkhand's Palamu district, a couple and their teenage son were allegedly hacked to death late Saturday night, January 31. Local authorities today, February 1, confirmed that the triple murder appears to be motivated by deep-seated superstitions regarding the practice of "witchcraft".

The attack took place in a residence within the Panki police station jurisdiction. According to investigators, the assailants targeted the family using sharp-edged weapons. Jharkhand Shocker: 2 Persons Beaten to Death by Mob After Being Caught Stealing Goat in East Singhbhum District.

The deceased have been identified as:

Vijay Bhuiyan (45)

Kalia Devi (40), Vijay’s wife

Chotu Bhuiyan (18), their son

The bodies were discovered by neighbors and police on Sunday morning. A minor daughter of the couple also sustained severe injuries during the assault but managed to survive.

Police Investigation and Manhunt

Preliminary findings suggest that the perpetrators acted on the unfounded suspicion that the family was practicing "black magic" or witchcraft.

Speaking to the media, Manoj Kumar Jha, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lesliganj, stated, "Initial investigation suggests that the case is related to witchcraft suspicion." He confirmed that a specialized team has been formed to identify and apprehend the culprits, who fled the scene following the killings.

Condition of the Survivor

The couple’s minor daughter, who witnessed the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital. Medical officials describe her injuries as severe but have not provided further updates on her stability. Meanwhile, the bodies of the three victims have been shifted to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact nature of the fatal injuries. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

Context: Witch-Hunting in the Region

Jharkhand continues to grapple with violence linked to witch-hunting, despite the existence of the Prevention of Witch (Dayan) Practices Act. This incident follows a similar tragedy just days ago in the same district, where a 60-year-old man was beaten to death over similar allegations, highlighting a persistent challenge for law enforcement in rural pockets of the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

