Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein and UAE Businessman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem Photographed With Sacred Kiswa Cloth

Mumbai, February 9: A newly surfaced photograph from the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files has ignited widespread condemnation across the Muslim world. The image depicts the convicted s*x offender standing on a piece of the Kiswa, the sacred black-and-gold silk cloth that covers the Kaaba in Mecca. The photograph, which was part of a recent document dump related to the financier’s legal cases, has been criticized as a profound act of desecration.

The image reportedly features Epstein alongside a UAE businessman, with the sacred textile spread across the floor of one of Epstein’s residences. In the photo, the individuals are seen standing directly on the fabric, which is intricately embroidered with Quranic verses in gold and silver thread. The Kiswa is considered one of the holiest artifacts in Islam, and its presence in such a setting has raised serious questions regarding its acquisition and treatment. Epstein Files: S*X Offender Jeffrey Epstein Received Sacred Kaaba Cloth From UAE.

Leaked Image Shows Jeffrey Epstein on Islamic Sacred Kaaba Cloth

Jeffrey Epstein looking at the Kiswa, the sacred cloth that covers the Kaaba in Mecca. It was sent to him by Aziza al-Ahmadi (UAE-based) and a Saudi contact in 2017, who was already a convicted sex offender at the time. Epstein may have used them as carpets or walked on them. pic.twitter.com/MmiGlotVZC — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 9, 2026

The Significance of the Kiswa

The Kiswa is a highly revered object in Islamic tradition. Every year, a new cloth is manufactured at a specialized factory in Saudi Arabia to be placed over the Kaaba during the Hajj pilgrimage. The old cloth is traditionally cut into small pieces and presented as diplomatic gifts to foreign dignitaries, museums, or high-ranking religious figures.

The fact that a large portion of the cloth was used as a floor covering in the home of a convicted sex offender has been viewed by religious scholars and social media users as an intentional or deeply negligent insult to the faith. Epstein Files: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Seen at Dinner in Jeffrey Epstein Files Released by US DoJ.

The documents accompanying the photo suggest a link between Epstein and several high-profile figures from the Middle East. While Epstein’s ties to Western political and business elites are well-documented, these newer files shed more light on his international network, including connections in the United Arab Emirates.

Critics have pointed out that while the gifting of Kiswa fragments is a standard diplomatic practice, the display of the cloth on the floor, where it is stepped upon, violates the fundamental respect required for the sacred text embroidered upon it.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).